Applications are invited for various financial positions in Union Bank of India.

Union Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Risk Officer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Chief Risk Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory educational qualification: Graduate Degree with:

i. Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk professionals,

OR

ii. Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute,

OR

iii. Two years’ experience as CRO in such regulated lender(s) in respect of which there is regulatory requirement of appointing CRO with Board approval.

Desirable additional Qualification:

i. Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst awarded by CFA Institute,

OR

ii. Designated Chartered Accountant by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India or equivalent abroad,

OR

iii. Designated as a Cost and Management Accountant by the Institute of Cost Accountant of India or equivalent abroad.

Work Experience :

Mandatory experience: Five years’ experience in corporate Credit and risk management at the level of Assistant General Manager or above in one or more PSBs, OR Having similar role and responsibilities in one or more regulated lending entity (in the opinion of the CRO-recruiting PSB and its CRO Selection Committee), with minimum experience of one year in corporate credit and one year in risk management.

Desirable additional Experience: Good understanding of market risk and / or liquidity management and /or operational risk, with exposure to analytics being an added desirable experience.

Remuneration : The remuneration will be offered based on candidate’s qualifications, experience and overall suitability for the respective posts based on the negotiations and shall not be a limiting factor for suitable candidate. The compensation will be on CTC basis.

Selection Procedure : The selection will be through Interview & Personal interaction on the basis of eligibility, experience, qualification & performance during Interview/interaction.

Age Limit (As on 01.01.2022) : Minimum- 35 years , Maximum -55 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply only ON-LINE through Bank’s Website www.unionbankofindia.co.in from 19th October 2022 to 8th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here