Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat.

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineers, Librarian, Scientific Officer, Executive Engineer, Superintendent and Assistants.

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 5

Electrical Engineering : 2

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Pay Level 06 [PB-2 & GP Rs 4200]

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Pay Level 14 [PB-4 & GP Rs 10000]

Name of post : Scientific Officer / Technical Officer (MIS)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Pay Level 10 [PB-3 & GP Rs 5400]

Name of post : Executive Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Pay Level 10 [PB-3 & GP Rs 5400]

Name of post : Superintendent

No. of posts : 6

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Pay Level 06 [PB-2 & GP Rs 4200]

Name of post : Student Activity & Sports Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Pay Level 06 [PB-2 & GP Rs 4200]

Name of post : Library and Information Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Pay Level 06 [PB-2 & GP Rs 4200]

Eligibility Criteria : The eligibility criteria for the above posts is as per Recruitment Rules of NITs (2019) and as updated from time to time by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

How to apply : Candidates may apply online through the Institute website http://www.svnit.ac.in and send the filled in downloaded online application form duly singed along with self-attested documents viz. relevant testimonials, certificates, payment receipts etc. by speed/ registered posts to the Deputy Registrar (Establishment), Sardar Vallabhbhi National Institute of Technology, Ichchhanath, Dumas Road, Surat – 395 007, Gujarat.

The last date for submission of online application is December 02, 2022 till 5.00 p.m. and receipt of downloaded signed completed application at SVNIT Surat is December 12, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here