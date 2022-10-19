Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 60 vacant Information Technology (IT) Professionals on fixed term engagement on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Quality Assurance Lead

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience : Minimum 6 years of experience out of which at least 3 years’ experience in product/ project management

Age Limit : Minimum- 28 years, Maximum- 40 years

Name of post : Quality Assurance Engineer

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in software testing

Age Limit : Minimum- 25 years, Maximum- 35 years

Also read : ONGC Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Finance & Accounts Officer, Secretariat Executive and Marine Officer vacancies

Name of post : Junior Quality Assurance Engineer

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience : Minimum 01 years of experience in software testing

Age Limit : Minimum- 23 years, Maximum- 30 years

Name of post : Senior Developer -Full Stack Java

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience : Minimum 06 years of experience in software development

Age Limit : Minimum- 28 years, Maximum- 40 years

Name of post : Developer- Full Stack Java

No. of posts : 13

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in software development

Age Limit : Minimum- 25 years, Maximum- 35 years

Name of post : Developer – Full Stack .NET & JAVA

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in software development

Age Limit : Minimum- 25 years, Maximum- 35 years

Alsor read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Project Assistant vacancy in NEIGRIHMS Shillong

Name of post : Senior Developer – Mobile Application Development

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience : Minimum 06 years of experience in software development

Age Limit : Minimum- 28 years, Maximum- 40 years

Name of post : Developer – Mobile Application Development

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in software development

Age Limit : Minimum- 25 years, Maximum- 35 years

Name of post : Senior UI / UX Designer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience : Minimum 06 years of experience in UI/UX designer roles

Age Limit : Minimum- 28 years, Maximum- 40 years

Also read : Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : UI / UX Designer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in UI/UX designer roles

Age Limit : Minimum- 25 years, Maximum- 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ from October 19, 2022 to November 9, 2022

Also read : TISS Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Assistant Executive vacancies

Application Fees :

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here