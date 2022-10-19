Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bank of Baroda.
Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 60 vacant Information Technology (IT) Professionals on fixed term engagement on contractual basis.
Name of post : Senior Quality Assurance Lead
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience : Minimum 6 years of experience out of which at least 3 years’ experience in product/ project management
Age Limit : Minimum- 28 years, Maximum- 40 years
Name of post : Quality Assurance Engineer
No. of posts : 6
Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in software testing
Age Limit : Minimum- 25 years, Maximum- 35 years
Name of post : Junior Quality Assurance Engineer
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience : Minimum 01 years of experience in software testing
Age Limit : Minimum- 23 years, Maximum- 30 years
Name of post : Senior Developer -Full Stack Java
No. of posts : 16
Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience : Minimum 06 years of experience in software development
Age Limit : Minimum- 28 years, Maximum- 40 years
Name of post : Developer- Full Stack Java
No. of posts : 13
Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in software development
Age Limit : Minimum- 25 years, Maximum- 35 years
Name of post : Developer – Full Stack .NET & JAVA
No. of posts : 6
Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in software development
Age Limit : Minimum- 25 years, Maximum- 35 years
Name of post : Senior Developer – Mobile Application Development
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience : Minimum 06 years of experience in software development
Age Limit : Minimum- 28 years, Maximum- 40 years
Name of post : Developer – Mobile Application Development
No. of posts : 6
Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in software development
Age Limit : Minimum- 25 years, Maximum- 35 years
Name of post : Senior UI / UX Designer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience : Minimum 06 years of experience in UI/UX designer roles
Age Limit : Minimum- 28 years, Maximum- 40 years
Name of post : UI / UX Designer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience : Minimum 03 years of experience in UI/UX designer roles
Age Limit : Minimum- 25 years, Maximum- 35 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ from October 19, 2022 to November 9, 2022
Application Fees :
- Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates
- Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here