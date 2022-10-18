Applications are invited for various financial and technical positions in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Finance & Accounts Officer, F&A Officer (Secretariat Executive) and Marine Officer.

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 48

Essential Qualification : Graduate Degree with ICWA / CA or MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% marks or PGDM / MBA (from IIMs only) with minimum 60% marks

Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000/- – 1,80,000/-

Name of post : F&A Officer (Secretariat Executive)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : Should have passed the final examination of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and should be an Associate / Fellow Member of ICSI

Experience : Should have minimum 2 years post qualification experience as Company Secretariat

Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000/- – 1,80,000/-

Name of post : Marine Officer

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : Ministry of Transport’s certificate of competency of Master Foreign Going

Experience : 3 years experience as Second Officer. Should be conversant with Mercantile Marine Department / Ports and Customs Rules & Regulations.

Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000/- – 1,80,000/-

Age Limit (in years) :

UR : 30

OBC (NCL) : 33

PWBD : 40 (Further relaxed by 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC / ST)

Ex-servicemen : 35

Departmental candidate : Relaxation in age will be granted to the extent of service rendered in ONGC

Selection Procedure : The final selection of the candidate will be on the basis of following parameters- Educational Qualification, Performance in Computer Based Test and Performance in Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ongcindia.com/ from October 18, 2022 to November 7, 2022

Application Fees :

GEN / OBC / EWS : Rs. 300/-

SC / ST / PWD : No Charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here