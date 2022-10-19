Applications are invited for various financial positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Executive (Finance) on a tenural contract basis at the Office for International Affairs.

Name of post : Assistant Executive – Finance

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have passed B. Com with at least 55% marks plus minimum 05 years of work experience OR M. Com with 01 year work experience.

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

In addition they should have passed MS-CIT & Tally from a Government recognized institution. Candidates having qualification like CA or ICWAI Inter will be given preference.

Similarly, apart from the finance and accounting background, candidates need to possess good written and oral communication & comprehension skills in English language and advanced computer skills in Word, Excel, Power-point and ERP.

Salary : Rs. 34,000/- per month. The selected candidate shall be entitled to health insurance. The appointed candidates will be paid an annual increment @ 5% of the remuneration every year.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

How to apply : Candidates can send their detailed resume / bio-data to oia@info.tiss.edu on or before 27th October 2022 by 3 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here