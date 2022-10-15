Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant under the DHR funded project titled “Neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by Surgery versus Surgery followed by adjuvant chemotherapy for resectable Gastric adenocarcinoma – Phase 3 – Multicentre Randomized Controlled Trial.”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA

Qualification & Experience : MSc Life Science / Biotechnology / Clinical Research / Allied Sciences

OR

BSc degree in Life Science / Clinical Research / MLT / Biotechnology / Nursing / Medical Sciences with 1 year experience

Desirable Qualification :

i) Experience in Oncology and Clinical Trial Coordinating with the centers.

ii) Experience in computer application and data management.

iii) Ability to converse and read local language.

Age limit: 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd November 2022 from 10 AM onwards in NEIGRIHMS, Shillong-793018.

How to apply :

Candidates can send their applications online in the mentioned Google form link (https://forms.gle/m7ed2G8X7Ze6V8XB9 ). Scanned (relevant) documents are to be emailed, along with a copy of your submitted form, to the following email ID : nagastudy2022@gmail.com

Last date of submission of forms will be on the 26th October 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here