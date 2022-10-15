Applications are invited for various project based positions in Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Programme Associate (Administration).

Name of post : Programme Associate (Administration)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline with excellent communication skills. Outstanding in planning, organizing and executing day-to-day activities with discretion and confidentiality

Also Read: Assam Career : Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2022

Experience : Minimum 2 years of work experience in document / file management and tracking, electronic mail management and filing

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th October 2022 in O/o Meghalaya Basin Management Agency, C/o, Meghalaya State Housing Financing Cooperative Society Ltd. Campus, Nongrim Hills, Shillong. Time of registration for the interview is from 9 AM to 11 AM

How to apply : Candidate should appear for the interview along with the following documents:

a) Updated Resume

b) Recent Passport size photograph (1)

c) Original Certificates (for verification)

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in D.K. College Mirza

d) Self-attested copies of educational qualifications, marksheets, age certificate, experience certificates, etc

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here