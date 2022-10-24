Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO).

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for over 60 vacant positions of IT Professional and Engineers.

Name of post : Cyber Security Analyst

No. of posts : 36

Qualification :

Essential : BE /B. Tech (Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication) /MCA with First Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution.

Experience : Candidates up to 35 years should have minimum 3 years experience

Candidates up to 45 years should have minimum 6 years experience

Name of post : Software Programmer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Essential : BE /B. Tech (Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) /MCA with First Class / Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution.

Experience : Candidates up to 35 years should have minimum 4 years and above experience

Name of post : Risk Analyst

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

Essential : BE /B. Tech (Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) /MCA with First Class / Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution.

Experience : Candidates up to 30 years should have minimum 1 year and above experience

Candidates up to 35 years should have minimum 3 years and above experience

Candidates up to 45 years should have minimum 5 years and above experience

Name of post : Network Administrator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential : BE/ B. Tech in Computers/Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Information Technology/ Electronics/Electronics & Communication with First Class/Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution

Experience : Candidates up to 35 years should have minimum 4 years and above experience

Name of post : Power & Energy Sector IT & OT Security consultant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Essential : B.Tech/ M.Tech/ MCA or equivalent

Experience : Candidates up to 62 years should have minimum 15 years experience in Power and Energy domain/ industry experience in IT & OT systems

Candidates up to 50 years should have minimum 10 years experience in Power and Energy domain/ industry experience in IT & OT systems

Name of post : BFSI Sector IT Security Consultant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Essential : B.Tech/ M.Tech/ MCA or equivalent

Experience : Candidates up to 62 years should have minimum 15 years experience in domain/ industry experience in lT/Cyber/ lnformation Security

Candidates up to 50 years should have minimum 10 years experience in domain/ industry experience in lT/Cyber/ lnformation Security

Name of post : Cloud infrastructure Security Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication)/ MCA with First Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution

Experience : Candidates up to 45 years should have minimum 7 years experience in relevant work area

Name of post : Data Centre Security Consultant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential : BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical)/ MCA with First Class/ Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.

Experience : Candidates up to 45 years should have minimum 7 years experience in relevant work area

Name of post : Senior Software Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential : M.Tech/ME/B.Tech/ BE (Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ lnformation Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical) or MSc (Computer Science/ Electronics) or MCA from a recognized University/ lnstitute with experience in the required domain from a reputed Company/ Organisation.

Experience : 3 to 10 years experience in the software design and development in reputed company / Organization

Name of post : Team Leader

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential : M.Tech/ME/B.Tech/ BE (Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ lnformation Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical) or MSc (Computer Science/ Electronics) or MCA from a recognized University/ lnstitute with experience in the required domain from a reputed Company/ Organisation.

Experience : 10 to 15 years experience in the software design and development in reputed company / Organization

Name of post : System Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : M.Tech/ME/B.Tech/ BE (Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ lnformation Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical) or MSc (Computer Science/ Electronics) or MCA from a recognized University/ lnstitute with experience in the required domain from a reputed Company/ Organisation.

Experience : 15 to 20 years experience in the software design and development in reputed company / Organization

Name of post : System Specialist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential : M.Tech/ME/ B.Tech/ BE/ (Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ lnformation Technology / Electronics/ Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics/Electrical or M.Sc (Computer Science/ Electronics) or MCA from a recognized University/ lnstitute

Experience : Candidates up to 40 years of age should have 8 – 10 years experience

Name of post : Consultant (IT Specialists/ Engineers)

No. of posts : 32

Qualification :

Essential : BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunications) with minimum 55ok marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Upto 10 years experience

Name of post : Consultants (IT Manager/ Senior IT Engineers)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunications) with minimum 55ok marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Above 10 years experience

Name of post : Mobile Security Researcher

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech from any reputed and recognised University

Name of post : Cyber Security Researcher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M. Tech / M.E (Computer science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Security / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR B.E / B. Tech (Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR M.Sc (Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics & Communication / Computer science) OR MCA from a recognized university

Name of post : Red-Team Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M. Tech / M.E (Computer science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Security / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR B.E / B. Tech (Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR M.Sc (Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics & Communication/ Computer science) OR MCA from a recognized university

Name of post : Android / IOS Security Researcher

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : M. Tech / M.E (Computer science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Security / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR B.E / B. Tech (Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR M.Sc (Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics & Communication/ Computer science) OR MCA from a recognized university

Name of post :Firmware Reverse Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M. Tech / M.E (Computer science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Security / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR B.E / B. Tech (Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR M.Sc (Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics & Communication/ Computer science) OR MCA from a recognized university

Name of post : Software Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M. Tech / M.E (Computer science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Security / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR B.E / B. Tech (Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR M.Sc (Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics & Communication/ Computer science) OR MCA from a recognized university

Name of post : Remote Sensing Data Specialist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B. Tech / M, Tech (Remote Sensing / GIS / Geoinformatics/ Geomatics/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) from a recognized University/ Institute.

Name of post : System Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : M.Tech/ME/B.Tech / BE/ MCA (Computer Science/Information Technology/EIectronics and Communication) from a recognised University/Institute.

Experience : Candidates up to 45 years of age should have 15 to 20 years work experience

Name of post : Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Developer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : B.Tech/BE/MCA (Computer Science/ Information Technology/Electronics and Communication) from a recognised University/ Institute.

Experience : Candidates up to 40 years of age should have 8 to 10 years work experience

Name of post : Senior Software Engineer ( UI Designing/ Front End Developer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : B.Tech/BE/MCA (Computer Science/ Information Technology/Electronics and Communication) from a recognised University/ Institute.

Experience : Candidates up to 40 years of age should have 5 to 7 years work experience

Name of post : Network Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : M.Tech/M.E. (Computer Science/lnformation Technology/Cyber Security/lnformation Security/Electronics & Communication) or BE/B.Tech (Information Technology/Computer Science/Electronics & Communication/Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical), M.Sc. Electronics/Computer Science); or MCA from a recognised University.

Experience : Candidates up to 40 years of age should have 5 to 7 years work experience

Name of post : Geospatial Software Engineer (Ocean Data)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Masters degree in Oceans Sciences/Atmospheric Sciences/Climate Sciences/Marine Sciences/Meteorology/Oceonography / Physical Oceanography/Physics/Mathematics [or] M.Tech/B.Tech (Remote Sensing/GlS/Geoinformatics/ Geomatics/ Computer Science/lnformation Technology/Electronics & Communication)

Experience : Candidates up to 40 years of age should have 5 to 7 years work experience

Name of post : Geospatial Software Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : B.Tech/M.Tech (Remote Sensing/ GIS/Geoinformatics /Geomatics/Computer Science/lnformation Technology/Electronics & Communication) or MCA from a recognised University/lnstitute

Experience : Candidates up to 35 years of age should have 3 to 5 years work experience

Name of post : AI /ML Consultant

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : B.Tech/B.E in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/lnformation Technology/Data Science/Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning with First Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/lnstitution OR B.Tech/B.E with First Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/lnstitution with Certification in Artificial lntelligence (Al)/Machine Learning (ML)/Deep Learning (DL)/Data Science (DS) from Coursera or edX or Udacity or Codecademy or any other online learning or educational platforms OR M.Tech/M.E in Artificial lntelligence (Al)/Machine Learning (ML)/Deep Learning (DL)/Data Science (DS) with First Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/lnstitution OR Post Graduate diploma in Artificial lntelligence (Al)/Machine Learning (ML)/Deep Learning (DL)/Data Science (DS) from recognized University / lnstitution

Experience : Candidates up to 35 years of age should have 2 years and above work experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ntro.gov.in/ up to 5 PM of November 7, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here