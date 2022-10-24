Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO).
National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for over 60 vacant positions of IT Professional and Engineers.
Name of post : Cyber Security Analyst
No. of posts : 36
Qualification :
Essential : BE /B. Tech (Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication) /MCA with First Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution.
Experience : Candidates up to 35 years should have minimum 3 years experience
Candidates up to 45 years should have minimum 6 years experience
Name of post : Software Programmer
No. of posts : 4
Qualification :
Essential : BE /B. Tech (Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) /MCA with First Class / Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution.
Experience : Candidates up to 35 years should have minimum 4 years and above experience
Name of post : Risk Analyst
No. of posts : 10
Qualification :
Essential : BE /B. Tech (Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) /MCA with First Class / Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution.
Experience : Candidates up to 30 years should have minimum 1 year and above experience
Candidates up to 35 years should have minimum 3 years and above experience
Candidates up to 45 years should have minimum 5 years and above experience
Name of post : Network Administrator
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
Essential : BE/ B. Tech in Computers/Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Information Technology/ Electronics/Electronics & Communication with First Class/Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution
Experience : Candidates up to 35 years should have minimum 4 years and above experience
Name of post : Power & Energy Sector IT & OT Security consultant
No. of posts : 3
Qualification :
Essential : B.Tech/ M.Tech/ MCA or equivalent
Experience : Candidates up to 62 years should have minimum 15 years experience in Power and Energy domain/ industry experience in IT & OT systems
Candidates up to 50 years should have minimum 10 years experience in Power and Energy domain/ industry experience in IT & OT systems
Name of post : BFSI Sector IT Security Consultant
No. of posts : 3
Qualification :
Essential : B.Tech/ M.Tech/ MCA or equivalent
Experience : Candidates up to 62 years should have minimum 15 years experience in domain/ industry experience in lT/Cyber/ lnformation Security
Candidates up to 50 years should have minimum 10 years experience in domain/ industry experience in lT/Cyber/ lnformation Security
Name of post : Cloud infrastructure Security Consultant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication)/ MCA with First Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution
Experience : Candidates up to 45 years should have minimum 7 years experience in relevant work area
Name of post : Data Centre Security Consultant
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
Essential : BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical)/ MCA with First Class/ Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.
Experience : Candidates up to 45 years should have minimum 7 years experience in relevant work area
Name of post : Senior Software Engineer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
Essential : M.Tech/ME/B.Tech/ BE (Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ lnformation Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical) or MSc (Computer Science/ Electronics) or MCA from a recognized University/ lnstitute with experience in the required domain from a reputed Company/ Organisation.
Experience : 3 to 10 years experience in the software design and development in reputed company / Organization
Name of post : Team Leader
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
Essential : M.Tech/ME/B.Tech/ BE (Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ lnformation Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical) or MSc (Computer Science/ Electronics) or MCA from a recognized University/ lnstitute with experience in the required domain from a reputed Company/ Organisation.
Experience : 10 to 15 years experience in the software design and development in reputed company / Organization
Name of post : System Specialist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : M.Tech/ME/B.Tech/ BE (Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ lnformation Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical) or MSc (Computer Science/ Electronics) or MCA from a recognized University/ lnstitute with experience in the required domain from a reputed Company/ Organisation.
Experience : 15 to 20 years experience in the software design and development in reputed company / Organization
Name of post : System Specialist
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
Essential : M.Tech/ME/ B.Tech/ BE/ (Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ lnformation Technology / Electronics/ Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics/Electrical or M.Sc (Computer Science/ Electronics) or MCA from a recognized University/ lnstitute
Experience : Candidates up to 40 years of age should have 8 – 10 years experience
Name of post : Consultant (IT Specialists/ Engineers)
No. of posts : 32
Qualification :
Essential : BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunications) with minimum 55ok marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institute
Experience : Upto 10 years experience
Name of post : Consultants (IT Manager/ Senior IT Engineers)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunications) with minimum 55ok marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institute
Experience : Above 10 years experience
Name of post : Mobile Security Researcher
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : B.E./B.Tech from any reputed and recognised University
Name of post : Cyber Security Researcher
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : M. Tech / M.E (Computer science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Security / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR B.E / B. Tech (Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR M.Sc (Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics & Communication / Computer science) OR MCA from a recognized university
Name of post : Red-Team Expert
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : M. Tech / M.E (Computer science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Security / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR B.E / B. Tech (Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR M.Sc (Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics & Communication/ Computer science) OR MCA from a recognized university
Name of post : Android / IOS Security Researcher
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : M. Tech / M.E (Computer science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Security / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR B.E / B. Tech (Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR M.Sc (Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics & Communication/ Computer science) OR MCA from a recognized university
Name of post :Firmware Reverse Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : M. Tech / M.E (Computer science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Security / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR B.E / B. Tech (Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR M.Sc (Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics & Communication/ Computer science) OR MCA from a recognized university
Name of post : Software Developer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : M. Tech / M.E (Computer science / Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Security / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR B.E / B. Tech (Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communications / Electronics / Electrical) OR M.Sc (Information Technology / Cyber Security / Electronics & Communication/ Computer science) OR MCA from a recognized university
Name of post : Remote Sensing Data Specialist
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : B. Tech / M, Tech (Remote Sensing / GIS / Geoinformatics/ Geomatics/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) from a recognized University/ Institute.
Name of post : System Specialist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : M.Tech/ME/B.Tech / BE/ MCA (Computer Science/Information Technology/EIectronics and Communication) from a recognised University/Institute.
Experience : Candidates up to 45 years of age should have 15 to 20 years work experience
Name of post : Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Developer)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : B.Tech/BE/MCA (Computer Science/ Information Technology/Electronics and Communication) from a recognised University/ Institute.
Experience : Candidates up to 40 years of age should have 8 to 10 years work experience
Name of post : Senior Software Engineer ( UI Designing/ Front End Developer)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : B.Tech/BE/MCA (Computer Science/ Information Technology/Electronics and Communication) from a recognised University/ Institute.
Experience : Candidates up to 40 years of age should have 5 to 7 years work experience
Name of post : Network Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : M.Tech/M.E. (Computer Science/lnformation Technology/Cyber Security/lnformation Security/Electronics & Communication) or BE/B.Tech (Information Technology/Computer Science/Electronics & Communication/Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical), M.Sc. Electronics/Computer Science); or MCA from a recognised University.
Experience : Candidates up to 40 years of age should have 5 to 7 years work experience
Name of post : Geospatial Software Engineer (Ocean Data)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : Masters degree in Oceans Sciences/Atmospheric Sciences/Climate Sciences/Marine Sciences/Meteorology/Oceonography / Physical Oceanography/Physics/Mathematics [or] M.Tech/B.Tech (Remote Sensing/GlS/Geoinformatics/ Geomatics/ Computer Science/lnformation Technology/Electronics & Communication)
Experience : Candidates up to 40 years of age should have 5 to 7 years work experience
Name of post : Geospatial Software Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : B.Tech/M.Tech (Remote Sensing/ GIS/Geoinformatics /Geomatics/Computer Science/lnformation Technology/Electronics & Communication) or MCA from a recognised University/lnstitute
Experience : Candidates up to 35 years of age should have 3 to 5 years work experience
Name of post : AI /ML Consultant
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : B.Tech/B.E in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/lnformation Technology/Data Science/Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning with First Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/lnstitution OR B.Tech/B.E with First Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/lnstitution with Certification in Artificial lntelligence (Al)/Machine Learning (ML)/Deep Learning (DL)/Data Science (DS) from Coursera or edX or Udacity or Codecademy or any other online learning or educational platforms OR M.Tech/M.E in Artificial lntelligence (Al)/Machine Learning (ML)/Deep Learning (DL)/Data Science (DS) with First Division or with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/lnstitution OR Post Graduate diploma in Artificial lntelligence (Al)/Machine Learning (ML)/Deep Learning (DL)/Data Science (DS) from recognized University / lnstitution
Experience : Candidates up to 35 years of age should have 2 years and above work experience
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ntro.gov.in/ up to 5 PM of November 7, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here