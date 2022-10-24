Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) in Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial) on temporary basis likely to be permanent in ITBPF.

Name of post : Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist)

No. of posts : 24 [UR : 12, EWS : 2, OBC : 6, SC : 3, ST : 1]

Pay : Pay Level-5 in the Pay Matrix, Rs. 29,200-92,300/- (as per 7th CPC)

Qualification :

i) Pass in the Senior Secondary Certificate (10+2) Examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology as subjects from a recognized board or equivalent

ii) Diploma in Pharmacy from any institution as recognized by the Central or State Government

iii) Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948.

Age Limit : Between 20 to 28 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ from 00:01 AM of 25th October 2022 to 11:59 PM of 23rd November 2022

Application Fees : Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS categories should pay Rs. 100/- as application fees. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Females and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the feeDetailed Advertisement :Click Here