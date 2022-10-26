Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Convergence Energy Services Limited.

Convergence Energy Services Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Managers and Managers.

Name of post : Senior Manager – Electric Mobility (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments: 20 Lakhs per annum.

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/ Graduate (Full time)

Desirable: Master’s degree or equivalent degree in Transport Planning /

Transport Management / Transport & Logistics or any other professional

qualification in the field of transport.

Experience : A minimum of 10 years of post-qualification executive experience.

Name of post : Manager – Electric Mobility (Buses) (Contractual)

No. of posts : 4

Emoluments: 16 Lakhs per annum.

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/ Graduate (Full time)

Desirable: Master’s degree or equivalent degree in Transport Planning /

Transport Management / Transport & Logistics or any other professional

qualification in the field of transport.

Experience : A minimum of 7 years of post-qualification executive experience.

Name of post : Manager – Electric Mobility (2 Wheeler & 3 Wheeler) (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments: 16 Lakhs per annum.

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/ Graduate (Full time)

Desirable: Master’s degree or equivalent degree in Transport Planning /

Transport Management / Transport & Logistics or any other professional

qualification in the field of transport.

Experience : A minimum of 7 years of post-qualification executive experience.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.convergence.co.in/ up to 11th November 2022 ( till 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here