Applications are invited for various counseling positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Full-time counsellor at its iCALL Psychosocial Helpline. iCALL is a national-level telephonic and email-based facility that offers free counseling services to individuals in distress across their lifespan. This multilingual, free and confidential service is run by trained professionals who provide information, emotional support, therapeutic services, and referral linkages.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 28,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Possess a Master’s Degree in Counseling / Clinical psychology or allied sciences from a UGC-recognized University.

ii) Speak English, Hindi, and at least one regional language fluently and possess good writing skills in English

iii) Be skilled in the use of computers for the purpose of documentation, data analysis, and email-based counseling.

iv) Be willing to work in shifts on a weekly rotational basis

v) Be willing to commit for a duration of at least 2 years, and will be extended depending on the performance

How to apply : Candidates may send their resumes to icallhelpline@gmail.com on or before 4th November 2022 with the subject line ‘Application for the post of full-time counselor.’

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here