Applications are invited for various administrative positions in University Grants Commission (UGC).

University Grants Commission (UGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Joint Secretary and Deputy Secretary on deputation / direct recruitment basis in its Head Office and its Regional Offices located at Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Guwahati, Bhopal and Hyderabad.

Name of post : Joint Secretary (On Deputation Basis)

No. of posts : 3

Scale of pay : Pay Level – 13, Rs. 1,23,100 – 2,15,900/- (pre-revised Pay Band-4 Rs. 37400-6700 with Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/-) plus usual allowances as admissible from time to time to Central Government servants in corresponding posts. The candidates drawing higher pay in pay level will be eligible for protection of pay in the pay level attached to the post of Joint Secretary (Level-13).

Qualification :

a) Officers under the Central Government, State Government, Universities and Autonomous bodies:-

i. Holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre/department; or

ii. With 5 years’ of service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in pay Level-12, Rs. 78,800-2,09,200/- (Pay Band-3 Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 7600/- pre-revised) or equivalent in the parent cadre/department.

AND

b) Possessing the following qualifications: 05 years of experience in educational administration.

Age Limit : The Maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall be ‘Not exceeding 56 years as on the last date of receipt of application’.

Name of post : Deputy Secretary (Direct Recruitment)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Pay Level-12 Rs. 78,800-2,09,200/- (pre-revised Pay Band-3 Rs. 15,600-39100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 7600/-) plus usual allowances as admissible from time to time to Central Government servants in corresponding posts. The candidates drawing higher pay in pay level will be eligible for protection of pay in the pay level attached to the post.

Qualification :

a) First class Master’s Degree of a recognized University with a good academic record;

b) At least 7 years’ experience of teaching/research in University or college or Educational Administration in higher education.

c) (i) Holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre/department; or

(ii) With 5 years’ service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in pay level-11 Rs. 67,700-2,08,700 (Pay Band-3 Rs. 15,600-39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/- pre-revised) or equivalent in the parent cadre/department.

Age Limit : 45 years as on last date of receipt of application (relaxable by 5 years for employees of Central Government, State Government, Universities, Autonomous Bodies and for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/PWD and other special categories of persons as specified in the orders/instructions issued by the Central Government from time to time in regard to age relaxation)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ugc.ac.in/ugc_jobs.aspx within 30th November 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here