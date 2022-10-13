Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultant Engineer, Junior Consultant Engineer, Consultant CA and Company Secretary.

Name of post : Consultant Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduation in Engineering in Civil / Electrical with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or 1st Class from a recognized University, Postgraduates in the same discipline will be preferred.

Experience : Prior experience of minimum 10 – 12 years in execution and supervision of civil construction work and /or civil maintenance of office buildings / commercial buildings / residential Complexes with basic knowledge of RCC design and other civil work

Remuneration : The remuneration would be at market linked compensation. The same shall not be a limiting factor for the right candidate and will be mutually decided on case to case basis.

Name of post : Junior Consultant – Engineering (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation in Engineering in Civil / Electrical with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or 1st Class from a recognized University, Postgraduates in the same discipline will be preferred

Experience : Prior experience of minimum 10 – 12 years in execution and supervision of civil construction work and /or civil maintenance of office buildings / commercial buildings / residential Complexes with basic knowledge of RCC design and other civil work.

Remuneration : The remuneration would be at market linked compensation. The same shall not be a limiting factor for the right candidate and will be mutually decided on case to case basis.

Name of post : Junior Consultant – Engineering (MEP)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation in Engineering in Civil / Electrical with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or 1st Class from a recognized University, Postgraduates in the same discipline will be preferred

Experience : Prior experience of minimum 10 – 12 years in execution and supervision of civil construction work and /or civil maintenance of office buildings / commercial buildings / residential Complexes with basic knowledge of RCC design and other civil work.

Remuneration : The remuneration would be at market linked compensation. The same shall not be a limiting factor for the right candidate and will be mutually decided on case to case basis.

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Qualified Company Secretary (CS) from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

The candidate should have active membership of ICSI.

Other qualifications (Desirable) – LL.B., C.A., I.C.W.A., M.Com. from a recognized university.

Experience : Minimum 7 years’ Post Qualification experience in a listed company/ Scheduled Commercial Bank / NBFC / Financial services company. The experience should be in SEBI/companies Act/RBI related compliance/filings and secretarial functions

Remuneration : The remuneration would be at market linked compensation. The same shall not be a limiting factor for the right candidate and will be mutually decided on case to case basis.

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled in applications only through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before October 17,2022.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of the Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here