Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Digital India Corporation (DIC).

Digital India Corporation (DIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) purely on contractual / consolidated basis.

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 3 lakh per month\

Also read : LBSNAA Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy

Eligibility Criteria : The CEO shall be a graduate with Bachelor of Engineering / Bachelor of Technology and Masters in Business Administration (or equivalent), with 10 years of experience in strategizing, planning and managing technological interventions in senior executive roles. However, for candidates having strong experience, the criteria for education qualification may be relaxed.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Workshop Superintendent vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Age Limit : 35 to 62 years, as on the last date of submission of applications

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in/ up to October 16, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here