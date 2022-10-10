Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Musoorie.

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Musoorie is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate (Research Intern) to assist the faculty in Teaching / Training and Research activities

Name of post : Teaching Associate- Economics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Post Graduation Degree in Economics with atleast 55% marks and having an aptitude for academics and research

ii) Candidates should be proficient in use of computers

iii) Preference will be given to persons who are registered for a PhD or are pursuing MPhil programme in relevant discipline and to those who may have worked in similar capacity in the past

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussorie or mail the same to aoadmn-lbsnaa@gov.in by October 24, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here