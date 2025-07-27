Dibrugarh: A 7-year-old boy died after falling into an uncovered fire safety tank in Assam’s Dibrugarh housing complex on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities identified the deceased as Tejas Beriwal Agarwal, a resident of Mariani in Jorhat. Bystanders rushed the child to a private hospital in Dibrugarh, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident occurred at the Amba Heights complex in Dibrugarh.

According to reports, the boy was playing with a ball when it fell into the deep, uncovered fire safety tank. While trying to retrieve it, he accidentally fell into the tank himself.

“The boy had been missing since 3 pm. While the search was underway, one of the residents noticed the boy’s sandal floating in the open fire safety tank. He was pulled out and taken immediately to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said a resident of Amba Heights.

Tejas was the son of Raju Agarwal of Mariani, Jorhat, and had come to his grandfather’s house in Dibrugarh for his father’s treatment.

“Due to the negligence of the building owner, the child lost his life. There is no CCTV camera and no security in the building. This tragic incident occurred due to gross negligence,” alleged a resident.

This is not the first incident in the building. A few years ago, a senior citizen reportedly died after falling from the top floor.

“Rajen Lohia is the owner of the building. There is no safety in the premises. No CCTV cameras have been installed, and no residents’ society has been formed,” alleged Sujit Deb, a resident of the complex.

The family members of the deceased informed the Milan Nagar police outpost about the incident.

“Who is responsible for such incidents? No CCTV, no supervision. The Dibrugarh district administration must initiate an inquiry,” said a concerned citizen.