Applications are invited for various project based positions in University of Science & Technology (USTM) Meghalaya.

University of Science & Technology (USTM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I under the project entitled “Search for nutraceutical lead molecules from wild edible mushroom (WEMs) extracts and utilization as prebiotic sources to develop synbiotic microcapsules” sanctioned under Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Search for nutraceutical lead molecules from wild edible mushroom (WEMs) extracts and utilization as prebiotic sources to develop synbiotic microcapsules

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA [ For CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship ( Assistant Professorship) or GATE]

OR

Rs. 25,000/- + 8% HRA [ For non-NET / GATE qualified candidates]

Qualification : MSc in Biotechnology / Microbiology / Biochemistry / Food Science / Botany

Desirable : Candidates with experience in mushrooms, isolation and characterization of bacteria, microbial enzymes, fermented foods and evidenced by publication in SCI Journal

How to apply : Candidates can send the soft copy of their applications via email to ykmohanta@gmail.com / yugalkmohanta@ustm.ac.in on or before 16th October 2022

Candidates can also send the hard copy of their applications to the Registrar, University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, Baridua-793101, Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here