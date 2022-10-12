Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad-hoc Faculty in Humanities and Social Sciences.

Name of post : Ad-hoc Faculty- Humanities and Social Sciences

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : PhD in Management (completed or thesis submitted)

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 65,000/- (Ph.D. completed) or Rs. 55,000/- (Ph.D. submitted) per month as per the institute rule.

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled up application form along with scanned copies of all documents to hod.hss@nitm.ac.in

The subject of the email should be “Ad-hoc Faculty Post_candidate name_HS_2022.”

The last date for the submission of the application form via email is 5th November 2022 (5 pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here