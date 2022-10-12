Applications are invited for various sales based positions in North Eastern Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC)

North Eastern Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Sales Executive for its Head Office.

Name of post : Sales Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidate must be a graduate and computer literate

Experience : Candidate must have sales experience, preferably in FMCG

Salary: Upto 25000 INR PM based on qualification & experience.

Job Responsibilities:

1. Daily Sales Work. Retail visits, Secondary order generation.

2. Attending exhibitions when deputed.

3. Assisting reporting authority in formulating marketing plans of the Corporation.

4. Collecting, organising & maintaining data of buyers & sellers.

5. Study the current marketing methods, channels and devise suitable strategy & plan in the interest of the Corporation.

6. To visit NERAMAC stalls/ franchise outlets and provide assistance and support.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th October 2022 from 11 AM to 2 PM in NERAMAC 9, Rajbari Path. GS Road, Ganeshguri, Guwahati-781005

How to apply : Candidates can send their CVs by email in advance to agmretail@neramac.com

The candidates must bring their complete biodata along with original and self-attested copies of all documents for the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here