Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I for DST-SERB (SPG) sponsored project “Development of Health Diagnostic Framework for Onboard Electric Vehicle Batteries and Repurposing of Retired Batteries” in the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of Health Diagnostic Framework for Onboard Electric Vehicle Batteries and Repurposing of Retired Batteries

Essential Qualification : BE / BTech / MSc or equivalent degree in the branches relevant to the project from some recognized University

Desirable Experience :

1. Knowledge in control system, battery modelling, machine learning.

2. Understanding of lithium-ion battery fundamentals and characteristics

3. Proficiency in MATLAB/Simulink and/or Python is preferred.

4. Throughout First Class in an academic career is preferred

Salary :

i) Rs. 31,000/- per month to scholars who have qualified GATE, NET or any other national level examinations conducted by the Central Govt. Department and their agencies and institutions.

ii) 25000/- per month for others who don’t fall under (i)

How to apply : Candidates can send the signed copy of their filled-in application form along with CV, all marksheets and certificates and one small write-up on how the candidate fits into the project and all other relevant documents to the PI through email at munmun@ei.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Project Associate under SERB-DST project SPG/2021/003325”. Last date for submission of applications is 27th October 2022Detailed Advertisement : Click Here