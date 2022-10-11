Applications are invited for various medical positions in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Bank’s Medical Officer (BMO) on contract basis, for dispensaries of NABARD at its (a) Staff Quarters & (b) Officers’ Quarters located at BDA, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar – 751016, and (c) National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Odisha Regional Office, Nayapalli Civic Centre, Bhubaneswar – 751015.

Also read : Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Chief Executive Officer vacancy

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Applicant should possess MBBS degree in the allopathic system of medicine of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India.

ii) Candidates having post graduate degree in General medicine can also apply.

iii) The applicant should have a minimum of 2 (two) years’ experience in any hospital or clinic as a Medical Practitioner.

Also read : NCERT Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for DTP Operator vacancy

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Chief General Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Odisha Regional Office, ANKUR – 2/1, Nayapalli Civic Centre, Bhubaneswar – 751015 on or before 27th October, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here