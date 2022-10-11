Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of DTP Operators (English / Hindi / Urdu) on contractual basis till 31st March, 2023 to engage in PAC and PAB approved Programmes for 2022-23.

Name of post : DTP Operator (English / Hindi / Urdu)

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Qualification :

i) Graduate in any subject

ii) One year Diploma / Certificate course in Desktop Publishing from a recognized Institute

Desirable :

i) Proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud Suite (In Design, Photoshop, Illustrator, Coral draw etc.) , Equation Editors, Office Package ( Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

ii) Proficiency in typing both in Hindi and English

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Also read : Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Chief Executive Officer vacancy

How to apply : Candidates can apply online by email to sopmd2019@gmail.com latest by 18th October 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here