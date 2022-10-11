Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of DTP Operators (English / Hindi / Urdu) on contractual basis till 31st March, 2023 to engage in PAC and PAB approved Programmes for 2022-23.
Name of post : DTP Operator (English / Hindi / Urdu)
Qualification :
i) Graduate in any subject
ii) One year Diploma / Certificate course in Desktop Publishing from a recognized Institute
Desirable :
i) Proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud Suite (In Design, Photoshop, Illustrator, Coral draw etc.) , Equation Editors, Office Package ( Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
ii) Proficiency in typing both in Hindi and English
Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month
How to apply : Candidates can apply online by email to sopmd2019@gmail.com latest by 18th October 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here