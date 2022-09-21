Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Executive Officers (CEO) for its wholly owned subsidiaries- Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS) and Reserve Bank Information Technology Private Limited (ReBIT).

Name of post : Chief Executive Officers (CEO)

No. of posts : 2

Also read : NABCONS Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Consultant & Associate Consultant vacancies

Educational Qualification :

i) Engineering degree ( BTech / BE) in Computer Science / Engineering / Applications or equivalent

OR

Any graduation coupled with a Post Graduate degree in technology related subjects such as Computer Science / Applications or equivalent.

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science / Applications or equivalent, followed by a Post Graduate degree in Management.

Also read : SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 20,000 vacancies

Experience :

CEO-IFTAS : 18+ years of experience in IT/BFSI, which should include at least 5 years in a CXO level leadership role.

CEO- ReBIT : Minimum of 18 years of relevant experience in mainstream IT/BFSI Sector, which should include at least 5 years in a CXO level leadership role.

Also read : Al-Yousuf Enterprises Recruitment 2022 : Apply for QC Inspector, Operation Supervisor & Contract Engineer vacancies in Oman

How to apply :

For the post of CEO- IFTAS, candidates can send their detailed resume in prescribed format to ceo-iftas@kornferry.com by 18:00 Hrs. on October 11, 2022

For the post of CEO-ReBIT, candidates can send their detailed resume in prescribed format to ceo-rebit@kornferry.com by 18:00 Hrs. on October 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

Also read : Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022