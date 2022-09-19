Applications are invited for various technical positions under Al-Yousuf Enterprises.

Al-Yousuf Enterprises, a human resources agency registered under Ministry of External Affairs, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of QC Inspectors, Operation Supervisor & Contract Engineer for an oil and gas project in Oman.

Name of posts :

QC Inspector-Electrical

QC Inspector- Instrumentation

Operation Supervisor

QC Inspector-Telecom

Contract Engineer

Eligibility Criteria : Must have minimum 6-10 years experience in Oil & Gas & Petrochemical Industry

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://t.co/mJ96q2284Y

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

