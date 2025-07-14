Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical and paramedical positions or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation.
Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Clinical Staff, Scientific Officer & Technologists, Specialized & Administrative staff, Nursing Staff for its Diphu Cancer Centre.
Name of posts :
- Medical Oncologist
- Radiation Oncologist
- Surgical Oncologist
- Senior Resident -Surgical Oncology
- Anaesthetist cum Intensivist
- Radiologist
- Clinical Pathologist
- Pathology and Histopathology
- Internal Medicine
- Blood Transfusion Officer
- General Duty Medical Officer
- Palliative Care
- Nursing Superintendent
- Nursing Others
- Radio Therapy Technologist
- Bio Medical Engineer
- Radiographer
- Lab Technologist
- OT Technician
- MRD
- CSSD
- Blood Bank Supervisor
- Blood Bank Technician
- Medical Superintendent
- Billing Manager
- Lead Finance and Accounts
- Team Member-Finance
- HR & Admin
- Engineering and Maintenance
- Team Member-Sourcing
Eligibility Criteria :
Medical Oncologist : MD Medicine & DM Medical Oncology. Minimum 3 years of relevant experience in Medical Oncology & Research
Radiation Oncologist : MD/DNB in Radiation oncology from a recognized institute. Minimum 2 years experience in a large volume cancer centre
Surgical Oncologist : MCH or DNB Surgical Oncology. Minimum 2 years experience
Senior Resident -Surgical Oncology : MS/ DNB Surgery
Anaesthetist cum Intensivist : MD/DNB Anaesthesia. Minimum 3 years experience
Radiologist : MD/DNB Radiology. Minimum 3 years experience Post PG
Clinical Pathologist : MD/DNB in Pathology. 3 years experience
Pathology and Histopathology : MD/DNB in Pathology. 3 years experience in histopathology
Internal Medicine : MD/DNB in Internal Medicine/Emergency Medicine
Blood Transfusion Officer : MD/DNB in Pathology. Minimum 3 years of work experience in Blood Bank
General Duty Medical Officer : MBBS. Minimum 3 years of work experience
Palliative Care : MD Palliative Care/Fellowship in Palliative Care
Nursing Superintendent : BSc/MSc Nursing. Minimum 7 years experience in administrative role
Nursing Others : BSc/GNM Nursing
Radio Therapy Technologist : An Associate’s/ Bachelor’s degree in Radiotherapy Technology
Bio Medical Engineer : Degree in Bio Medical Engineering (B.Tech / M.Tech). 6-10 years experience
Radiographer : An Associate’s/ Bachelor’s degree in Radiography. Minimum 2-3 years experience
Lab Technologist : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology. Minimum 2-3 years experience
OT Technician : Technician course. Upto 2 years OT experience
MRD : Preferable MRD technician course. Minimum 3 years experience in MRD process and documentation management
CSSD : Technician course. 2 years experience
Blood Bank Supervisor : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology. Minimum 5 years of relevant experience
Blood Bank Technician : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology. Minimum 2-3 years of relevant experience
Medical Superintendent : MBBS; MHA/MBA. Minimum 10 years experience in leadership role
Billing Manager : Graduate. Minimum 8 years of relevant experience
Lead Finance and Accounts : CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance). Minimum 10 years of experience
Team Member-Finance : B.Com / CA Intern
HR & Admin : MBA HR. Minimum 5 years experience
Engineering and Maintenance : BE/BTech-Electrical/Mechanical. Minimum 5 years experience
Team Member-Sourcing : Any graduate preferably with MBA. Minimum 5 years of experience
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html
Last date for application is 30th September 2025 up to 6.00 PM.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here