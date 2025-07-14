Guwahati: Assam Police on Monday seized 50,000 Yaba tablets from a passenger bus in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district.

One individual has been arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested person has been identified as Ashique Babu, 26. He was allegedly carrying the drug consignment in a Night Super Bus (AS-01 TC-0375) traveling from the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati to Mankachar.

Police sources said the drugs were smuggled into India from Myanmar via Manipur, with Assam being used as a transit route. The consignment was reportedly destined for Mankachar, a location known for being part of a traditional smuggling corridor along the India-Bangladesh border.

Acting on specific inputs, police set up a naka checking point at Sonapur, where the bus was intercepted. The tablets were found inside a backpack, packed in five black plastic wraps, with a total weight of 5,894 grams.

According to officials, the estimated market value of the seized consignment is approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the consignment originated in Manipur, was routed through Guwahati, and handed over to the accused at ISBT.

It is suspected that the tablets were intended for distribution in the border areas of Mankachar, parts of Meghalaya, and possibly further smuggled into Bangladesh.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Mankachar Police Station. Further investigation is underway.