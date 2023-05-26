Shillong: In a significant development, a 39-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly deceiving job seekers by posing as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer working for the Ministry of Home Affairs in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The suspect, identified as Richard Tiplang Swer from Wahingdoh, has been detained and is set to face legal proceedings, according to SP (City) Vivek Syiem.

During the operation, law enforcement officials conducted a search at Swer’s residence in Wahingdoh and seized several items, including a Bolero vehicle (ML-05-Z-3007) equipped with a siren and VIP indicator, a mobile phone, a laptop, and incriminating documents.

Two separate cases have been registered against Swer at the Mawlai police station and Lumdiengjri police station, respectively, for his alleged fraudulent activities.

SP Vivek Syiem stated that the investigation was initiated following a complaint lodged on May 16.

The complaint detailed how Swer, masquerading as an IB officer from the Ministry of Home Affairs, had promised job placements within the Secretariat of Shillong through the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) and the District Selection Committee (DSC).

Swer allegedly collected a total of Rs 80 lakh from 38 individuals over the course of one year, under the pretext of securing them employment opportunities. However, when he failed to fulfil his promises, he evaded the complainant.

In another incident reported on May 22, an individual filed a complaint at the Lumdiengjri police station, asserting that Swer had presented himself as an officer from the Police Special Branch.

The complainant alleged that Swer had guaranteed job placements within the Police Department, demanding amounts of Rs 1 lakh for non-matriculated candidates and Rs 50,000 for matriculated candidates as a precondition for securing the positions.

Subsequently, the complainant’s friend handed over an advance payment of Rs 50,000 to Swer through his driver at Motphran, Shillong, in March 2023.