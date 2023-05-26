Guwahati: The State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC) of Meghalaya has been recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for its outstanding tobacco control efforts, officials said.

Each year, the WHO recognises exceptional individuals and organisations from each of the six WHO regions for their significant contributions to the fight against the dangers of tobacco use.

This year the prestigious WHO Director-South-East General’s Asia Region Award was bestowed upon the State Tobacco Control Cell of Meghalaya.

The anti-tobacco campaign has reached remarkable milestones, including the active participation of approximately 7,975 schools across the state. As many as 4,9 lakh students have enthusiastically supported the campaign, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to the cause, said a statement.

With a reach of more than 3,500 villages, the campaign has successfully increased widespread awareness and participation.

In addition, a total of 7,388 rallies have been held, mobilizing communities, and generating considerable momentum in the fight against tobacco.

The impressive signature campaign conducted over the past several months is further evidence of the campaign’s success, representing the widespread support and commitment to a tobacco-free society, it added.

“We are immensely proud of Meghalaya’s State Tobacco Control Cell for their exceptional efforts in tobacco control, which has now been recognized by the WHO Award. This accolade is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our dedicated team as well as the importance of sustained efforts in promoting public health and preventing the harmful effects of tobacco use. This recognition inspires us to continue our endeavours and create a brighter, healthier future for Meghalaya,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

These outstanding results exemplify the State Tobacco Control Cell’s (STCC) unwavering commitment to making a significant impact in tobacco control. The Government of Meghalaya recognizes the hard work and dedication put forth by the STCC, schools, students, and all those involved in the campaign, it added.