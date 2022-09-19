Applications are invited for 20,000 vacant positions under Staff Selection Commission.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various administrative positions in different Central Government organizations . The candidates will be selected by Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2022.

Name of posts :

Assistant Audit Officer

Assistant Accounts Officer

Assistant Section Officer

Inspector of Income Tax

Inspector (Central Excise)

Inspector (Preventive Officer)

Inspector (Examiner)

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Sub Inspector

Inspector Posts

Inspector

Assistant

Divisional Accountant

Sub-Inspector/ Junior Intelligence Officer

Junior Statistical Officer

Auditor

Accountant

Accountant/ Junior Accountant

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks

Senior Administrative Assistant

Tax Assistant

Upper Division Clerk

No. of posts : There are approx. 20,000 vacancies. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course.

Essential Educational Qualifications (As on 08-10-2022):

a) Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer:

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Desirable Qualifications: Chartered Accountant or Cost & Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters in Business Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics. During the period of probation direct recruits shall have to qualify the “Subordinate Audit/ Accounts Service Examination” in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer.

b) Junior Statistical Officer:

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level;

Or

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

c) All other Posts:

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

The candidates who have appeared in their final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before the cut-off date i.e.08-10-2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply in online mode at the website of SSC Headquarter i.e. https://ssc.nic.in up to October 8, 2022

Application Fees : Fee payable: Rs. 100/- (Rs one hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

