Applications are invited for various research based positions in NEIGRIHMS Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Field Assistant under the project titled “Situational Analysis of health care facility and community Preparedness for implementing GOI guidelines for Gestational Diabetes Mellitus” funded by ICMR, New Delhi.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Master Degree (Nursing/Public Health/MSW)

Desirable : Relevant working experience of 1 year with Good knowledge of computer skills

Age : Up to 30 years

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in NIT Meghalaya

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Nursing / Public Health / Work

Desirable : Relevant working experience of 1 year with Good knowledge of computer skills

Age : Up to 28 years

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Managing Director vacancy in MeECL

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on , on 23rd September 2022 from 10:00 AM onwards at the Dept. of Community Medicine (Hospital Building, Ground floor), NEIGRIHMS, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong .

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Manipur Jobs : Central Agricultural University Imphal Recruitment 2022