Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (Adhoc post) purely on temporary basis in the Department of Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : Assistant Professor- Electrical Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in EE or EEE (1st Division). M.Tech (1st Division) & Ph.D with specialization in Power Systems, Power Electronics & Drives, Control Systems. (Candidates having PhD directly after BE / BTech shall be considered for the post)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th September 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in the EE Department, NIT Meghalaya.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with a duly filled application form along with all certificates in original with two sets of photocopies.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

