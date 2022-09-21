Applications are invited for various consultancy positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultant – Statistics and Data Analytics and Associate Consultant – Statistics and Data Analytics.

Name of post : Consultant – Statistics and Data Analytics

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

i. Post-graduation from a recognized institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points with first class Graduation in Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, Data Science, Computer Science or Information Management.

ii. Certificate / Diploma in Data Analytics / Data Sciences is mandatory

Experience : Minimum 9 years of work experience with at least 5 years’ experience in Data Analytics in fields related to Agriculture & Rural Development

Age : Preferably below 45 years

Name of post : Associate Consultant – Statistics and Data Analytics

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification :

i. Post-graduation from a recognized institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points with first class Graduation in Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, Data Science, Computer Science or Information Management.

ii. Certificate / Diploma in Data Analytics / Data is mandatory

Experience : Minimum 3 years of work experience in Data Analytics

Age : Preferably below 35 years

Salary : Remuneration will be commensurate with experience, qualification and last drawn salary

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the following links by September 29, 2022.

Consultant – Statistics and Data Analytics : https://forms.office.com/r/Z36pHjhZws

Associate Consultant – Statistics and Data Analytics https://forms.office.com/r/A1wAkQxrM3

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

