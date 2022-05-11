Applications are invited for various managerial positions at RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL).

RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Manager (Marketing) and Assistant Manager (Technical) for its broadband business on contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Marketing) (on contract)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : MBA with 5 years working experience in Govt. PSU (At least 2 years in Broadband and Internet services)

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Technical) (on contract)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE / BTech with 5 years working experience in Govt. PSU (At least 2 years in Broadband and Internet services)

Salary : Rs.30,000-3%-1,20,000 (IDA Scale)

Age : Minimum 26 years and maximum 33 years.

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled application forms (Annexure-II) along with relevant enclosures by post/courier to the General Manager / HRD, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Plate-A, 6th Floor, Office Block Tower-2, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi-110023 on or before May 30, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

