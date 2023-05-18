NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the International Museum Expo 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

He also inaugurated a virtual walkthrough of the upcoming National Museum at the North and South Blocks.

The Prime Minister also took a walkthrough of Techno Mela, Conservation Lab and the Exhibitions showcased on the occasion.

Also read: After BJP defeat in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi & Amit Shah should focus on Manipur: Congress

The International Museum Expo is being organized as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 47th International Museum Day with the theme of the year ‘Museums, Sustainability and Well Being’.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated everyone on the occasion of International Museum Day.

Addressing the International Museum Expo 2023. It is a wonderful platform to showcase our heritage and vibrant culture. https://t.co/Tmg9HHNozY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2023

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the Prime Minister mentioned that while India is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of independence, the different chapters of history are becoming alive with the inclusion of technology on the occasion of the International Museum Expo.

Modi said when we enter a museum we engage with the past and the museum presents fact and evidence-based reality and it provides inspiration from the past and also gives a sense of duty towards the future.

He said that today’s theme ‘Sustainability and Wellbeing’ highlights the priorities of today’s world and makes the event even more relevant.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that today’s efforts will make the young generation better acquainted with their heritage.

Also read: Nagaland: Tribal groups urge PM Narendra Modi to take charge of Naga peace process

The Prime Minister also mentioned his visit to the Museum before arriving at the venue for today’s event and praised the planning and execution efforts which helped in creating a huge impact on the mind of the visitor.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that today’s occasion will be a huge turning point for the world of museums in India.

Underlining that a lot of the heritage of the land was lost during the period of slavery which lasted for hundreds of years when ancient manuscripts and libraries were burnt to the ground, the Prime Minister emphasized that this was not just a loss to India but the heritage of the entire world.

Also read: Nagaland | PM Narendra Modi compliments people of Wansoi village for gender policies