Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Apprenticeship for one year duration in different types of trades.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 120

State wise vacancies :

Arunachal Pradesh : 30

Assam : 50

Manipur : 4

Meghalaya : 20

Mizoram : 4

Nagaland : 4

Tripura : 8

Trades : ITI-Electrician, Diploma (Electrical), Diploma (Civil), Graduate (Electrical), Graduate (Civil), HR Executive, Graduate (Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering), Graduate (Computer Science)

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Electrician : ITI in Electrician (Full Time course)

2 . Diploma(Electrical) : Full Time (3 years course) – Diploma in Electrical Engineering

3. Diploma (Civil) : Full Time (3 years course) – Diploma in Civil Engineering

4. Graduate (Electrical) : B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical Engineering (Full Time 4 years course)

5. Graduate (Computer Science) : B.E./ B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg.) in Computer Science Engineering / Information Technology (4 years full-time course)

6. Graduate (Civil) Full Time (4 years course) : B.E./B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil Engineering

7. Graduate (Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering) : Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electronics/

Telecommunication Engineering

8. HR Executive : MBA (HR) / Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation (2 years

full time Course) or equivalent

9. CSR Executive : 02 Years Full time Master in Social Work(MSW) or Rural Development/ Management or equivalent

10. Secretarial Assistant : Passed 10th class examination; knowledge of stenography / Secretarial / Commercial Practice and/or basic computer applications

Stipend (Rs.) :

1. Graduate / Post Graduate : Rs. 15000/- per month

2. Diploma : Rs. 12000/- per month

3. ITI / 10th pass : Rs. 11000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate/student) in the website of NAPS for HR Executive/ CSR Executive/ Executive Law/ ITI (Electrician) at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or NATS for Degree/ Diploma in Engineering at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in and complete/update their profile by uploading all the required documents.

After getting the NAPS/NATS registration/enrolment number, candidates should apply on the POWERGRID website as per the following details: – Go to www.powergrid.in ? Careers? Rolling Advertisement for Engagement of Apprentices ? Apply Online

Opening date of application: July 7, 2022

Closing date of application: July 31, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

