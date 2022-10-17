Applications are invited for various medical and technical positions in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Specialist Doctors in different specializations at E2 level and ACMO (Hospital Administration), Chief Engineer (Marine) & Port Captain at E4 level.

Name of post : Sr. Medical Officer (Ophthalmology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MD /MS / DNB / PG Diploma in Ophthalmology

Name of post : Sr. Medical Officer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MD /MS / DNB / PG Diploma in Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Name of post : Sr. Medical Officer (Anaesthesia)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MD /MS / DNB / PG Diploma in Anaesthesia

Name of post : Sr. Medical Officer (Physician)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : MD /MS / DNB / PG Diploma in General Medicine

Name of post : Sr. Medical Officer (Dermatology)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MD /MS / DNB / PG Diploma in Dermatology, Venereology & Leprology OR Dermatology & STD OR Dermatology & Venereology OR Dermatology

Name of post : Sr. Medical Officer (Chest Physician)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MD /MS / DNB / PG Diploma in Tuberculosis & Chest Diseases OR TB &

Chest Disease OR Pulmonary Medicine or TB & Respiratory Disease

Experience : Candidates applying for the posts of Sr. Medical Officers should have minimum one year of post-qualification experience in the relevant specialization for MD / MS / DNB and minimum 3 years for PG Diploma

Name of post : Assistant Chief Medical Officer (Hospital Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS with Post Graduate degree in Master of Hospital Administration

(MHA) of minimum two years duration from a Govt. Recognized college / University after MBBS.

Experience : 10 years total experience out of which 6 years should be post MHA experience in

Hospital Administration.

Name of post : Chief Engineer (Marine)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Ministry of Transport’s First Class or Second Class Motor Certificate of

Proficiency or equivalent qualification in Indian Navy

Experience : 1 year experience as Second Engineer or equivalent Experience in Indian Navy

Name of post : Port Captain

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Ministry of Transport Foreign Going Master’s Certificate or equivalent

qualification in Indian Navy

Experience : 5 years’ experience as Chief Officer on a Foreign Going Vessel. Should be conversant with Customs, Ports, MMD Rule and Regulations or equivalent Experience in

Indian Navy

Pay Scale :

E2 Level : Rs. 70,000-2,00,000/-

E4 Level : Rs. 90,000- 2,40,000/-

Place of Posting : The selected candidates at E2 level may be posted initially at Dehradun and Sivasagar (Assam), however, the job is transferable and the candidates are liable to be

posted anywhere in India or abroad during the service period in ONGC

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ongcindia.com/ from October 17, 2022 to November 8, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here