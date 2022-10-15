Applications are invited for various security based positions in Bharat Electronics Limited.

Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Havildar for its Chennai Unit on permanent basis.

Name of post : Havildar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : SSLC (Pass) + Min. 15 years of service in the Defence Forces (Army / Navy / Air Forces) as Non-Commissioned Officers.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in D.K. College Mirza

Pay Scale : Wage Group-III / Career Path – III – Rs. 20500-3%-79000/- + admissible allowances.

Upper Age Limit : 28 years + No. of years of service rendered in Armed Forces

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in a sealed Envelope / Cover superscribed with “Application for the post of Havildar (Security)” to Sr.Dy.General Manager (HR&A), Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL-Army Road, Nandambakkam, Chennai – 600089, Tamil Nadu. The last date for receipt of duly completed application along with required documents is 02.11.2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here