IIT Hyderadad

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is inviting applications from eligible candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS category for the post of Faculty in various departments.

Name of post : Faculty

Departments :

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Electrical Engineering 
  • Biomedical Engineering 
  • Entrepreneurship and Management 
  • Biotechnology
  • Liberal Arts
  • Chemical Engineering 
  • Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering 
  • Chemistry
  • Mathematics 
  • Civil Engineering 
  • Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
  • Computer Science & Engineering
  • Physics 
  • Design

Eligibility Criteria : 

Assistant Professor Grade-I: 

Essential Qualification & Experience: The candidate must have a PhD with consistently good academic record throughout, and at least 3 years of industrial/research/teaching experience after completing PhD. 

Assistant Professor Grade-II: Candidates possessing a Ph.D., but not having requisite experience to be eligible for Asst. Professor Grade-I, are eligible for consideration for the post of Assistant Professor Grade-II (Pay Level-10). 

Pay Scale :

Assistant Professor Grade- I : As per the 7th CPC, the minimum basic pay will be fixed at Rs.1,01,500/- (Pay Level of 12) along with allowances. After completion of 3 years of satisfactory service, they may be placed in the next higher pay level 13A1.

Assistant Professor Grade II : The minimum basic pay will be fixed at Rs.98,200/- along with allowances. Once selected for this position, the candidate will be considered for the post of Assistant Professor Grade-I upon reaching the required work experience.

Age limit: Not to exceed 35 years as on closing date for both the posts.

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications online through the following link. https://iith.ac.in/careers/  

 Last Date for receipt of applications: 5th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

