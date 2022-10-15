Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is inviting applications from eligible candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS category for the post of Faculty in various departments.

Name of post : Faculty

Departments :

Artificial Intelligence

Electrical Engineering

Biomedical Engineering

Entrepreneurship and Management

Biotechnology

Liberal Arts

Chemical Engineering

Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering

Chemistry

Mathematics

Civil Engineering

Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering

Physics

Design

Eligibility Criteria :

Assistant Professor Grade-I:

Essential Qualification & Experience: The candidate must have a PhD with consistently good academic record throughout, and at least 3 years of industrial/research/teaching experience after completing PhD.

Assistant Professor Grade-II: Candidates possessing a Ph.D., but not having requisite experience to be eligible for Asst. Professor Grade-I, are eligible for consideration for the post of Assistant Professor Grade-II (Pay Level-10).

Pay Scale :

Assistant Professor Grade- I : As per the 7th CPC, the minimum basic pay will be fixed at Rs.1,01,500/- (Pay Level of 12) along with allowances. After completion of 3 years of satisfactory service, they may be placed in the next higher pay level 13A1.

Assistant Professor Grade II : The minimum basic pay will be fixed at Rs.98,200/- along with allowances. Once selected for this position, the candidate will be considered for the post of Assistant Professor Grade-I upon reaching the required work experience.

Age limit: Not to exceed 35 years as on closing date for both the posts.

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications online through the following link. https://iith.ac.in/careers/

Last Date for receipt of applications: 5th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here