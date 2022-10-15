Applications are invited for various sports positions in Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway.

Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway is inviting applications from eligible sportspersons for 16 vacant positions against various sports disciplines.

Name of post : Sportsperson

No. of posts : 16

Discipline wise vacancies :

Athletics – High Jump (Men) : 1

Archery –Recurve (Women) : 1

Archery- Compound (Men) : 1

Tennis- Compound (Women) : 1

Basketball-Shooter & Point Guard (Women) : 2

Basketball- Post Player & Shooter (Men) : 2

Table Tennis- Single (Women) : 1

Volleyball – Setter & Attacker (Men) : 2

Boxing- 75 KG (Men) : 1

Weightlifting- 45 KG (Women) : 1

Weightlifting- 96 KG (Men) : 1

Cricket – Wicket Keeper cum Batsman & Middle Order Batsman (Men) : 2

Also read : ITBP Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 20 vacancies

Educational Qualification: For appointment in Grade Pay Rs. 1900/2000 (Level- 2 OR Level- 3 of Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission): Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Educational qualification must be from a Govt. Recognized Board/ Council/Institutions etc. (Minimum educational qualification should be as applicable to the post offered for NTPC posts).

Note:- For appointment against Sports quota in Technician-III, the minimum educational qualification is 10th pass. However, the training period for such Sports Quota appointees will be 03 (Three) years, unless they pass/ Possess ITI qualification in the relevant Trade, in which case it will be 6 months.

Age: Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years. The date of reckoning of age shall be 01.01.2023.

Sports Norms : The minimum sports norms for recruitment of sportspersons against sports quota in different Grade Pay and Pay Bands for both team and individual events shall be as per the rules of NF Railway (Please go through the detailed advertisement , the link of which is given below)

Also read : EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 45 Management Trainee & Manager vacancies

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications through ordinary post addressed to Sr. Personnel Officer (Recruitment), Northeast Frontier Railway HQ, Maligaon, Guwahati – 781 011 (Assam) OR dropped in the APPLICATION BOX in the Recruitment Section in the Office of Pr. Chief Personnel Officer, NF Railway HQ, Maligaon, Guwahati (Assam) on or before 07.11.2022 (For candidates residing in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul & Spiti Districts, Pangi Sub-Division in Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep and abroad, the last date is 17.11.2022 by post only)

. The envelope should be superscribed “RECRUITMENT AGAINST SPORTS QUOTA:: EVENT – …………………… & GP – …………………” with the name of the event.

Application Fees :

(i) For all candidates except those mentioned in sub-para (ii) below: Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only with a provision for refunding Rs. 400/- to candidates actually appearing in the written examination/trial). The IPO should be drawn in favour of PFA /NF Railway, and payable at Maligaon Post Office, Guwahati – 781011. Candidates must write their names & full address in the IPO.

Also read : Ministry of Labour & Employment Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 43 Young Professional vacancies

(ii) For candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex. Servicemen/Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Women, Minorities and Economic Backward Classes: Rs. 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty) only with a provision for refunding the same to those who actually appear in the written examination/trial.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here