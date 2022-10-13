Applications are invited for various positions of constables under Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 23 vacant positions of Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor).

Name of post : Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor)

No. of posts : 23 [ Male : 20, Female : 3]

Pay : Level-4 in pay matrix Rs. 25,500-81,100 ( as per 7th CPC)

Qualification : Degree from a recognized University or equivalent with Psychology as a subject

OR

Degree from a recognized University with Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Teaching or equivalent

Age : 20 to 25 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ from 00:01 AM of 13th October 2022 up to 11:59 PM of 11th November 2022

Application Fees : Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS categories needs to pay Rs.100/-. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Females and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here