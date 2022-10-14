Applications are invited for various research based positions in Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Ministry of Labour & Employment is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Young Professionals in North Eastern States and nearby North Eastern States.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 43

Qualification & Experience : The candidate should either have a Bachelor’s degree (B.A/B.E/ B.Tech /B.Ed) with at least 4 years of experience and/or a Master’s Degree (MBA/ Masters in Economics/ Psychology/ Sociology/ Operations Research/ Statistics/ Social Work/ Management/ Finance/ Commerce/ Computer Applications etc.) with at least 2 years of experience.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate should be between the age of 24 to 40 years as on the last date of submission of application

Place of Postings :

1) Arunachal Pradesh (Aalo, Bomdila, Chamlang, Itanagar, Roing, Ziro)

2) Assam (Diphu, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Tezpur)

3) Manipur (Imphal)

4) Meghalaya (Ampati, Nongtoin, Tura)

5) Mizoram (Champhai, Lunglei, Aizwal)

6) Nagaland (Kohima, Mokokchung, Phek, Wokha, Dimapur)

7) Sikkim (Gangtok, Johrethang, Yangthang, Dentam Bazar)

8) Tripura (Agartala, Unakoti)

9) Odisha (Balangir, Balasore, Baripada, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Puri)

10) West Bengal (Egra, Jalpaiguri, Raiganj)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ncs.gov.in/ up to 27th October 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here