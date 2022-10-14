Applications are invited for various management positions in Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India.

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Management Trainees and Manager in various disciplines.

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Law : 2

Information Technology : 2

Qualification :

Law : Bachelor’s Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 50% marks.

Information Technology : B.E / B. Tech Degree with minimum 50% or equivalent grade in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication OR any Graduation Course with a post graduate qualification in Computer Science (minimum 2 years duration) / MCA with minimum 50% marks or equivalent.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for 10 vacancies in National Institute of Design

Experience:

Law : Candidates presently working with Public Sector Banks/All India Financial Institutions/ Central Government/ State Government/ PSU/ Law firm(s)/ Practicing at Bar/ Judicial Services, or any other organisation of repute, with at least 6 years of postqualification legal experience (in Scale I or equivalent)

Information Technology : Candidates with at least 6 years of post-qualification IT experience with Public Sector Banks/All India Financial Institutions/ Central Government/ State Government/ PSU or any other organisation of repute in: Development using any of the programming language (C, C++, Java, Angular, Asp .net etc.)

OR

Database knowledge and work experience in SQL Server, Oracle etc

OR

Working knowledge in Finacle Core Banking Software in Customization, Report Development and user support

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 41

Disciplines : Corporate Loans & Advances / Project Finance / Lines of Credit / Internal Credit Audit / Risk Management / Compliance / Treasury and Accounts / Recovery, etc.

Qualification : Masters in Business Administration (MBA) / Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA) / Chartered Accountants (CA). MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2-year full time duration, with a specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution, and the candidate must have obtained at least 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA). In case of CA, membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a must. All applicants should have obtained at least 50% marks in Graduation.

Also Read: Assam Career : ESIC Model Hospital Beltola Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/iebmtsep22/ from October 14, 2022 to November 4, 2022

Application Fees : Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are Rs. 600/- for General and OBC candidates and Rs. 100/- (Intimation charges) for SC/ST/ PwBD /EWS and Female candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here