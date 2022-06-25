Applications are invited for 66 vacant positions in National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various technical and managerial positions in its Headquarters and different Centres spread all over the country.

Name of post : Financial Controller

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Degree from a recognized University or equivalent with CA/ ICWA/ CS/ MBA (Finance)/ SAS/ JAO (Examination conducted by C&AG/CGA)

Experience: 12years’ experience in respect of CA/ICWA/CS/MBA (Finance) qualified (15years’ experience in respect of SAS/JAO qualified and conversant with Commercial Accounts) related to financial / accounts budgetary control matters in Government, Autonomous bodies or Commercial Organization / Industry of repute out of which 7 years in supervisory responsible position (at least 3 years in immediate lower scale of pay of Rs. 10,000–15,200 or equivalent)

Name of post : Administrative cum Finance Officer

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications: Post Graduate in any discipline. OR Graduate with PG Diploma in Management

Experience: He / She should have 8 years’ experience in a responsible position in the field of Personnel Management. He / She should be familiar with Govt. functioning, exposure to working of Societies, etc

Name of post : Senior Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Chartered Accountant /ICWA/ MBA (Finance)/ CS /SAS OR Graduate in commerce with 6 years’ experience in a responsible position in the area of Finance

Name of post : Assistant Director (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

a) Degree from a recognized University / Institution with CA/ICWA with minimum 60% marks in both Degree as well as CA/ICWA

OR

b) Post Graduate Degree in Commerce or MBA (Finance) from recognized University / Institute with minimum 60% marks.

Experience: Post qualification experience in responsible / supervisory position in the area of Commercial Finance and Accounts preferable in Govt/ Organisation/ Autonomous Body/PSU/ Industrial Establish of repute and working knowledge of computer.

Name of post : Assistant Director (Admn.)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualifications:

a) Graduate from a recognized University / Institution with 60% marks and PG Diploma (Personnel /HR Management / Industrial Relation

/Labour Law) OR

b) Post Graduate Degree from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks and PG Diploma (Personnel / HR Management / Industrial

Relation / Labour Law) OR

c) MBA (Personnel/HR Management) from a recognized University / Institution with 60% marks.

Experience: Post qualification experience in responsible position in the area of Personnel / Establishment /Administration out of which a minimum of two years’ should be in a supervisory position equivalent to Section Officer/ Admin. Officer. Should possess working knowledge of computers. 7 years for (a), 5 years for (b), 2 years for (c)

Name of post : Senior Assistant (Accounts)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications:

a) Graduate in Commerce from a recognized University / Institution with 60% marks with Diploma in Finance

OR

b) Post Graduate Degree in Commerce from a ecognized University/ Institution with 60% marks; OR

c) MBA (Finance) with 60% marks

Experience : Post qualification experience in the area of Commercial Finance and Accounts preferable in Govt/ Organisation/ Autonomous Body /PSU/ Industrial Establish of repute and should also have

working knowledge of computer preferably NIELIT “CCC” or higher. 2 years for (a), Nil for (b) and (c)

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualifications: First Class Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent with working knowledge of computers preferably NIELIT ‘CCC’ or higher certification.

Experience: 1 years post qualification experience in the relevant field

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualifications: First Class Graduate from a recognized University / Institution with shorthand speed of 100/80 wpm in English/Hindi and working knowledge of computers preferably NIELIT ‘CCC’ or higher certification.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualifications : First Class Graduate from a recognized University / Institution with typing speed of 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi with working knowledge of computers preferably NIELIT ‘CCC’ or higher certification

Name of post : Scientist ‘D’

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualifications :

a) Regular BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science or Computer Engg./ Information Technology/ Electrical and Electronics Engg/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications, M.Sc (Electronics/ Applied Electronics /Physics) with First Class from a recognized University/ Institution or Equivalent. OR

b) M.Tech /ME in Computer Science / IT / Electronics & Communications / Electronics or any specialization in CS / IT / EC / Electronics like VLSI Design, Information Security, Embedded System Design, Software Engineering, AI, Networking etc. or Equivalent with First Class from a recognized University/Institution.

OR

c) PhD in Computer Engg. or Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics, EEE, E&I & Communications/ Electronics and its allied fields like Agriculture Electronics, Opto Electronics, Power Electronics, Consumer Electronics etc. or any specialization in CS / IT / EC / Electronics like VLSI Design, Software Engineering, AI, Networking or Equivalent from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience: Post qualification experience in relevant field. 8 years for (a), 6 years for (b), 4 years for (c)

Name of post : Scientist ‘C’

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications :

a) Regular BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science or Computer Engg./ Information Technology/ Electrical and Electronics Engg/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications, M.Sc (Electronics/ Applied Electronics /Physics) with First Class from a recognized University/ Institution or Equivalent. OR

b) M.Tech /ME in Computer Science / IT / Electronics & Communications / Electronics or any specialization in CS / IT / EC / Electronics like VLSI Design, Information Security, Embedded System Design, Software Engineering, AI, Networking etc. or Equivalent with First Class from a recognized University/Institution.

OR

c) PhD in Computer Engg. or Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics, EEE, E&I & Communications/ Electronics and its allied fields like Agriculture Electronics, Opto Electronics, Power Electronics, Consumer Electronics etc. or any specialization in CS / IT / EC / Electronics like VLSI Design, Software Engineering, AI, Networking or Equivalent from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience: Post qualification experience in relevant field. 4 years for (a), 2 years for (b), NIL for (c)

Name of post : Sr. Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 24

Essential Qualifications :

a) Regular BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science or Computer Engg./Information Technology/ Electrical and Electronics Engg/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications or Equivalent with First Class from a recognized University/Institution. OR

b) M.Sc. in Computer Science /Information Technology/Electronics with First Class from a recognized University/Institution OR

c) MCA (preceded by B.Sc. with Mathematics as a subject /BCA with Mathematics at 10+2) with 60% marks. OR

d) DOEACC ‘B’ Level with 60% marks and above with Mathematics as a subject at 10+2. OR

e) 1st Class Diploma (3 years full time) in Computer Sc./IT/Electronics/Electronics and Communication/ Electrical and Electronics

Experience: Post qualification relevant experience. NIL for (a), 01 year for (b) (c) & (d), 05 years for (e)

Name of post : Library & Information Asstt.

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications :

a) Degree in Library Science from a recognized University with 60% marks and with working knowledge of computers preferably NIELIT ‘CCC’ or higher certification.

b) Post Graduate Degree in Library Science from a recognized University with 60% marks.

Experience: 2 years in a Library of repute for (a), Nil in case of (b).

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualifications :

a) Bachelor’s Degree in Science/BCA from a recognized University / Institution with 60% marks in the relevant field. OR

b) 1st Class Diploma (3 years full time) in Computer Sc./IT/Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electrical and Electronics

Experience: Post qualification relevant experience in Govt./PSUs/ Autonomous Bodies / Industry of repute. 1 year for (a), 2 years for (b)

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications :

a) B.Sc./ BCA from a recognized University / Institution with 60% marks OR

b) Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University / Institution with 60% marks having successfully completed NIELIT `O’ Level Certificate Course. OR 1st Class Diploma (3 years full time) in Computer Sc./IT/Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Electrical and Electronics with 60% marks

Experience: Post qualification relevant experience. Nil for (a) 1 year for (b)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nielit.gov.in/ up to July 19, 2022 till 5:30 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

