Mizoram Jobs NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under the project “Development and Testing of Solar Based Air Heating System Integrated with Biomass Furnace for Agro-Industrial Application in Mizoram”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development and Testing of Solar Based Air Heating System Integrated with Biomass Furnace for Agro-Industrial Application in Mizoram

Emoluments: Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month as per Institute norms (for first two years) and Rs. 35,000/- + HRA as per Institute norms per month (for third year)

Qualification : B.E./B. Tech (Mechanical Engineering or Food Engineering and Technology) or M.E/M.Tech or equivalent degree (Fluid and Thermal Engineering/ Food Engineering & Technology) with GATE/NET Score.

Desirable: Experience in handling projects (may be in M.Tech final year project) related to Drying technology, renewable energy with minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA throughout career.

Selection Procedure : The selection process will be based on the basis of interview through web- based video conference over internet.

How to apply : Candidates can send an advance copy of application form along with resume and attested photocopies of the relevant certificates/documents from the 10th/HSLC/HSC standard onwards to Chief Investigator of the project via email: lalhmingsanga.mech@nitmz.ac.in on or before June 30, 2022 ( 5 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

