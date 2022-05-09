Applications are invited for 23 vacant managerial positions in NBCC (India) Limited.

NBCC (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Manager (Engineering), Additional General Manager (Marketing), Project Manager (Civil).

Name of post : General Manager (Engineering)

No. of posts : 6

Pay Scale : Rs. 90,000-2,40,000/-

Essential Qualification : Full time degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University / Institute

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancies in Assam Women’s University

Experience : Total 15 years experience in the field of PMC / EPC / Real Estate / Infrastructure.

Name of post : Additional General Manager (Marketing)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 80,000-2,20,000/-

Essential Qualification : Full time MBA / two years Post Graduate Diploma in any discipline from Government recognized University / Institute

Experience : Total 12 years of experience in business development / marketing.

Name of post : Project Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 15

Pay Scale : Rs. 60,000-1,80,000/-

Essential Qualification : Full time degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University / Institute with 60% aggregate marks

Experience : 6 years experience in the field of PMC / EPC / Real Estate / Infrastructure.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nbccindia.com/ from May 9, 2022 to June 8, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Laboratory Attendant and Associate Project Scientist vacancies in IIT Guwahati