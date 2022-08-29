Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions on direct recruitment basis in National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute.

National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Sr. Private Secretary, Management Assistant, System Analyst, Technical Officers and Technical Assistants.

Name of post : Sr. Private Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate degree with MBA in any discipline from a recognized Institute/University and minimum six years of experience in Level 6 & above or equivalent and having regular service experience in Office Management /Administration /Secretarial work/ Good speed in English /Hindi shorthand and typing with good communication skills and having worked in Central Government/State Governments / Universities / Public Sector Undertakings/ Government

funded research organizations / Institutions in Level 6/7 for 06 years.

Pay : Level 08 (Rs 47600- 151100)

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Management Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized Institute/University or equivalent with 02 years’ of regular service experience in Level 5 or equivalent or 03 years of regular

service experience in Level 4 or equivalent in the Central Government, State Governments, Central / State Government Universities/ Autonomous Institutions, Public Sector Undertakings.

OR

MBA with 02 years’ experience in reputed firms. The candidate is desired to have experience in handling stores and purchase matters at similar level in Central /State/ Autonomous /Statutory organization/ PSUs/Govt. funded universities

Pay : Level 06 (Rs 35400- 112400)

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : System Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : ME/MTech/PhD in Computer Science/ Information Technology /Bioinformatics or equivalent with 04 years of experience in big data analytics, bioinformatics analysis, database development and management or BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Bioinformatics or equivalent with 06 years’ of

experience in big data analytics, bioinformatics analysis, database

development and management.

Pay : Level 10 (Rs 56100- 177500)

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Senior Technical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BVSc/BTech/BE(Biotechnology /Instrumentation/Food Technology) OR equivalent with 04 years of relevant experience OR MVSc/MTech/ME in (Biotechnology/ Instrumentation/Food Technology/Food and Nutrition) with 02 years of relevant experience.

Desirable: Knowledge of Bio-analytical techniques, laboratory safety and quality assurance to support ongoing and future projects.

Pay : Level 10 (Rs 56100- 177500)

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Assistant Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

For Civil position: B.Tech / BE (Civil) / AMIE degree in Civil Engineering with 03 years’ experience related to civil works, campus infrastructure planning and maintenance in Central Government/State Governments/

Universities/Public Sector Undertakings/ Central and State Government Autonomous bodies or Institutions in Level 6/7 or equivalent.

For Electrical Position: B.Tech / BE (Electrical) / AMIE degree in

Electrical/ Engineering with 03 years’ experience related to electrical works, campus infrastructure planning and maintenance in Central

Government/State Governments/ Universities/Public Sector Undertakings/ Central and State Government Autonomous bodies

or Institutions in Level 6/7 or equivalent

Pay : Level 07 (Rs 44900- 142400)

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Technical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BVSc/ B Tech / MSc / B Pharma in Biotechnology/ Food and Nutritional Sciences/ Technology/ Instrumentation/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Electronics OR equivalent qualification with 02 years of relevant experience

Pay : Level 06 (Rs 35400- 112400)

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : BVSc/ B Tech / MSc / B Pharma in Biotechnology/ Food and Nutritional Sciences/ Technology/ Instrumentation/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Electronics OR equivalent qualification with 02 years of relevant experience

Pay : Level 06 (Rs 35400- 112400)

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : The eligible candidates shall apply through online mode, and the link will be available in https://nabi.res.in/site/career?category=Mg%3D%3D .

Candidates from far fung areas viz., Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Island, States/Union Territories in the North-Eastern region, Ladakh region of J&K, Sikkim, Subdivision Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh will be required to submit the online application by 26th September, 2022 (1700 Hrs IST)

However, the hard copies of the submitted online application form along with uploaded documents and two passport size photographs should reach on or before 17th October, 2022 (1700 Hrs IST) to the following address for the above-mentioned geographic locations.

Before sending, the candidate should ensure that all the documents are self-attested.

The hard copies of the complete applications for all the candidates should be sent to the following address superscribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ___________ and POSTCODE ______ on the envelope- Manager Administration, National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Knowledge City, Sector-81, Mohali-140306, Punjab, India

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

