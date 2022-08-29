Applications are invited for various medical positions in Armed Forces Medical Services.

Armed Forces Medical Services is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Short Service Commission Medical Officer. Only those candidates who have completed/ are completing their internship on or before 31 Aug 2022 can apply

Name of post : Short Service Commission Medical Officer

No. of posts : 420 [Male : 378, Female : 42]

Qualification : The applicant must possess medical qualification included in the National Medical Council Act, 2019. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/NMC/MCI. Post graduate degree holders recognized by State Medical Council /NBE/NMC can also apply.

Age Limit : Candidate must not have attained the age of 30 years if holding an MBBS degree (only those born on or after 02 Jan 1993 are eligible) and 35 years if holding a PG degree (only those born on or after 02 Jan 1988 are eligible) as on 31 Dec 2022 respectively.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://amcsscentry.org/ up to September 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

