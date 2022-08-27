GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court has refused to put a stay on the Assam government’s decision to ban internet during exam hours of Assam direct recruitment.

Hearing a writ petition, Justice Suman Shyam maintained that the petitioner failed to make any prima facie case in the matter.

The petition was filed by social activist Raju Prasad Sarma.

Refusing to pass any interim restrain, the court issued a notice to the state government over the matter, Advocate General Devajit Saikia told.

“We have been given four weeks to file an affidavit over the matter,” he said.

Saikia said the government contended that there was no breach of the freedom of expression as only mobile internet services were suspended.

Broadband internet services continued unhindered during the period, he pointed out.

“As mobile internet service cannot be suspended centre-wise, it has to be suspended for the entire district. But, it was cut off for only four hours during which the Sunday’s examination was held and not the entire day,” he said.

The move was necessitated to ensure free and fair examination, given the history of question papers being leaked through WhatsApp or social media, Saikia said.