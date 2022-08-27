Applications are invited for various managerial positions in HIL (India) Limited.

HIL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Marketing Manager, Assistant Marketing Manager, Marketing Officer, Assistant Manager (Finance) and Assistant Manager (HR & Admn.)

Name of post : Deputy Marketing Manager

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs.24900-3%-50500 (Pre-revised)

Qualification : Degree in Science preferably in Agriculture, with 10 years experience in Marketing/ sales of pesticides/ agri inputs of which at least 2 years have been in managerial / supervisory capacity in marketing/ sales in pesticides industry. Degree or diploma in business administration will be considered as an added qualification

Name of post : Assistant Marketing Manager

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 20600-3%-46500 (Pre-revised)

Qualification : B.Sc. (Agriculture) OR Science Graduate with 05 years working experience in the fields of Agro Chemicals/Seeds/Fertilizers in reputed Company

Name of post : Marketing Officer

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Rs.16400-3%-40500 (Pre-revised)

Qualification : B.Sc. (Agriculture) OR Science Graduate with 02 years working experience in the fields of Agro Chemicals/Seeds/Fertilizers in reputed Company

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Rs.20600-3%-46500 (Pre-revised)

Qualification : Should be Chartered or Cost Accountant with 05 years’ post qualification experience in Financial & Cost Accounting, Internal Audit, out of which 02 years should have been in responsible capacity in Industry or Govt.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (HR & Admn.)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.20600-3%-46500 (Pre-revised)

Qualification : Graduate with Post Graduate Degree or Diploma of 2 years duration in Human Resource / Personnel Management / MBA (HR) /MSW / MLS / MPM / MLL & LW from a recognized university or institute with 05 yrs. post qualification experience in HR functions in an organization of repute. Incumbents must have through understanding about laws pertaining to Labour and employment, modern Human Resources and Organizational Practices. Exposures in regard to Talent / Performance Management, succession planning, Corporate Social responsibility will be an added advantage.

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled applications along with required documents to General Manager (HR & Admn.) I/c , HIL (India) Limited, SCOPE Complex, Core-6, 2nd Floor, 7, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003 by September 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

