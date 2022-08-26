Applications are invited for various teaching positions under Army Welfare Education Society.

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of PGTs, TGTs and PRTs in the Army Public Schools (APS) throughout the country.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : Vacancies will be notified in due course

Qualification : Post Graduate in the concerned subject with 50% marks and B.Ed. with 50% marks

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : Vacancies will be notified in due course

Qualification : Graduation in the concerned subject with 50% marks and B.Ed. with 50% marks

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

No. of posts : Vacancies will be notified in due course

Qualification : Graduation in the concerned subject with 50% marks and two-year D.El.Ed./ B.El.Ed with 50% marks. OR candidates with B.Ed. can also apply with fulfillment of the condition of six-month PDPET/Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized institute as and when NCTE approves any institution to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or beginning of the course whichever is later

Age Limit :

Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years

Experienced Candidates – Below 57 years

How to apply : Candidates are expected to register ON-LINE for the screening exam by logging onto the Registration Portal www.awesindia.com . Candidates can register between 25 August 2022 to 05 October 2022

Detailed Advertisement: Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

